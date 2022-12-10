PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Goa’s Mopa International Airport TOMORROW; Check first look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate Goa's Mopa International Airport during his Goa Visit on December 11. PM laid the foundation stone for the airport in November, and after that, the airport has been developed with an investment of around Rs 2,870 crores. Besides, the airport PM will also inaugurate multiple other projects during his visit to Goa and Maharashtra, like Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway, and will lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II.

The concept of sustainable infrastructure guided the construction of the Mopa International airport. In addition to other such facilities, it boasts a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater collection, and a cutting-edge sewage treatment system with recycling capabilities.

Also read: GoFirst Airlines announces flights to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru from new Goa Airport

It has included various best-in-class technology, including 5G compatible IT infrastructure, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings. The airport has a runway large enough to accommodate the largest aircraft in the world, 14 parking spaces and a facility for aircraft night parking, self-baggage drop facilities, and state-of-the-art independent air navigation infrastructure, among other characteristics.

New International Airport at Mopa, Goa to start operations from 5th Jan, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ZvrG6nH90c — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) December 9, 2022

Around 4.4 million passengers per year (MPPA) will be served initially by phase I of the airport, with a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA expandable. The airport will meet the needs of the tourism sector and advance the socioeconomic development of the State. It has the potential to act as a significant logistics centre, connecting numerous local and foreign locations directly. The airport will also offer multi-modal connections, according to plans.

The airport, in addition to being of the highest calibre, will provide travellers a sense and understanding of Goa. Goan-native Azulejos tiles were widely employed throughout the airport. Additionally, the food court captures the ambience of a traditional Goan cafe. Additionally, a special space for a carefully curated flea market will be there, where local artisans and craftspeople will be invited to exhibit and sell their goods.