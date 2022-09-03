In a statement, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the Prayagraj Airport in the state will be built before Mahakumbh in 2025. He further added that the airport would be built with international facilities. The Prayagraj airport has earned 13th place among domestic airports in the nation in terms of passenger satisfaction, according to Maurya, who on Saturday conducted a review conference with representatives of various departments in the district.

"It has been decided to expand services of the airport and develop it as an international airport before the 2025 Mahakumbh," he told reporters after the review meeting. He said Prayagraj has huge tourism potential, and the authorities are mulling constructing a "Kanwar path" for the easy movement of devotees of Lord Shiva.

The deputy chief minister also said a proposal has been sent to the Union petroleum ministry for the construction of an oil refinery in the district. On the damage to crops due to scanty rainfall in the state, Maurya said directions have been given to provide compensation to farmers under the prime minister's crop insurance scheme.

With inputs from PTI