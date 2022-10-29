Queen Consort Camilla's plane going from India-London suffers bird strike, sustains MASSIVE damage

While travelling back from India to London Heathrow Airport the plane carrying Queen Consort Camilla suffered a bird strike. Daily Star's report showed that the aircraft was severely damaged in the incident. It is to be noted that the plane involved in the incident is a British Airways Boeing 777 aircraft and based on the photos shared on social media the aircraft sustained a massive dent on the nose. It is to be noted that incidents of bird strikes have been a constant fear in India recently and multiple planes owned by different Indian airlines have suffered damage from such events.

The wife of King Charles was reportedly staying at a holistic health center near Bengaluru, where she and some friends indulged in some wellness therapy. Meditation, homeopathy, yoga, therapy, and Ayurveda, an ancient traditional system of medicine, are all available at Soukya, which is led by Dr. Isaac Mathai. According to its website, the residential medical institute bills itself as the world's first integrative health destination and focuses on "healing, prevention, or rejuvenation."

The reports suggest that the British Airways aircraft landed safely even after the accident and the people onboard disembarked successfully. It is to be noted that the bird strike can cause significant damage to the aircraft. Multiple international organisations have been working towards developing technology to reduce such incidents.

The most recent incident of a bird strike in India occurred with an Akasa Air flight on 28 October. The incident occurred when a Boeing 737 Max plane was covering its flight from Ahmedabad-Delhi. In the incident, the radome of the flight was damaged at 1900 feet. One of the planes of the same airline suffered a bird strike on 15 October. The Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight returned to Mumbai airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, which later turned out to be due to a bird strike.