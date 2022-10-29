Dead body found in Lufthansa airline flight travelling from Tehran to Frankfurt airport

A dead body was found in the undercarriage of the German carrier Lufthansa Airlines plane at Frankfurt airport on Thursday. Based on the German newspaper Bild's report, the body was discovered after the plane returned from Tehran. Following the incident, the same flight scheduled for the next day has been cancelled as per the information present on the airline's website. Based on the reports, the male body was discovered by the airport authorities during the maintenance check being conducted on the aircraft. It is to be noted that the body was found with an oxygen cylinder next to it.

Based on CNN's report the airline has confirmed that the body was found on an Airbus A340-300 aircraft owned by the airline after it landed at the aforementioned airport. The body was found after the aircraft completed its flight LH601 and was left for maintenance work. The incident comes amidst the ongoing protest in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. It is to be noted that the protest has spread widely even outside Iran in places like Berlin as well. Thousands of protesters were seen marching in support of the ongoing anti-government protests.

The 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini was arrested for "improper attire" by the Islamic Republic's morality police and died in police custody on September 16. Tens of thousands of protesters gathered at Amini's grave on Wednesday, 40 days after her death, as the movement for "women, life, freedom" refuses to back down.