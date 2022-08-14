Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air shared its condolences on its founder's death. The airline thanked the billionaire investor for being an early believer in the airline. The airline further mentioned that they will honour the legacy of the founder "by striving to run a great airline." It is to be noted that Akasa Air started its operation on August 7, 2022. It also became the first new airline in India in the past decade.

The airline said in a tweet, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jhunjhunwala's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

They further added, "We at Akasa cannot thank Mr. Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline. Mr. Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will honour Mr. Jhunjhunwala's legacy, values, and belief in us by striving to run a great airline."

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also shared his condolences on the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Scindia mentioned Jhunjhunwala's contribution to the aviation sector and his contributions as the founder of Akasa Air. Furthermore, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor also mourned the untimely demise of 'India's Warren Buffet' and shared his condolences. Kapoor mentioned the incident as a "loss of aviation world."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air, the country's newest airline, began commercial flights on August 7, 2022. On August 13, Akasa Air launched its first flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, followed by flights to Bengaluru and Kochi. Apart from these four locations, Akasa Air will connect them with 24 weekly flights.