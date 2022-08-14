Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor mourned the death of ace investor and founder of Akasa Air Rakesh Jhujhunwala. Kapoor condoled the death of the big bull via tweet through his official Twitter handle. In his tweet, Jet Airways CEO mentioned that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death is a "huge loss for the aviation world." It is to be noted that Akasa Air, founded by Rakesh Jhunjhulwala started its operations on August 7 as a new airline in the Indian aviation industry and is set to expand its operations on multiple routes in India.

We are deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of Mr Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a man whose love for country and passion for aviation, is an inspiration to us all.



Our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/mfKuqCwhEB — Jet Airways (@jetairways) August 14, 2022

In the tweet, Sanjiv Kapoor wrote, "Very sad to hear this news. A huge loss for the aviation world, may his soul rest in peace and his legacy live on. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones."

Very sad to hear this news. A huge loss for the aviation world, may his soul rest in peace and his legacy live on. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. https://t.co/yUWartdx4Y August 14, 2022

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, died at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. He was allegedly brought to the hospital dead around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Adding to it, Aviation Minister Jyotraditya Scindia also expressed his condolence on the death of the billionaire investor. He also mentioned Jhunjhunwala's contribution to the aviation industry and credited him for starting a new airline in India after a decade.

The newest airline in India, Akasa Air, which is owned by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, began operating commercial flights on August 7, 2022. Akasa Air launched its first flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, followed by flights to Bengaluru and Kochi on August 13. Apart from these four locations, Akasa Air will operate 24 weekly flights connecting them.