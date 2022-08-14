NewsAviation
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Jet Airways CEO mourns death of Akasa Air founder, says THIS

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, died at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. He was allegedly brought to the hospital dead around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Aug 14, 2022
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor mourned the death of ace investor and founder of Akasa Air Rakesh Jhujhunwala. Kapoor condoled the death of the big bull via tweet through his official Twitter handle. In his tweet, Jet Airways CEO mentioned that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death is a "huge loss for the aviation world." It is to be noted that Akasa Air, founded by Rakesh Jhunjhulwala started its operations on August 7 as a new airline in the Indian aviation industry and is set to expand its operations on multiple routes in India.

In the tweet, Sanjiv Kapoor wrote, "Very sad to hear this news. A huge loss for the aviation world, may his soul rest in peace and his legacy live on. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, died at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. He was allegedly brought to the hospital dead around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday. 

Adding to it, Aviation Minister Jyotraditya Scindia also expressed his condolence on the death of the billionaire investor. He also mentioned Jhunjhunwala's contribution to the aviation industry and credited him for starting a new airline in India after a decade.

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: How billionaire investor-owned Akasa Air infused fresh energy in India's aviation industry

The newest airline in India, Akasa Air, which is owned by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, began operating commercial flights on August 7, 2022. Akasa Air launched its first flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, followed by flights to Bengaluru and Kochi on August 13. Apart from these four locations, Akasa Air will operate 24 weekly flights connecting them.

