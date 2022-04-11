हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boeing

Watch: Roman Abramovich’s Boeing private jet is most expensive in the world, details here

Exploring the details of the Chelsea Football Club's owner Roman Abramovich's private jet fleet, here are the details of the Boeing 767-300ER also known as 'The Bandit'.

Watch: Roman Abramovich’s Boeing private jet is most expensive in the world, details here
Image for representation

Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club, has recently been surrounded by controversies regarding his ownership of private jets. He is not only known for being the owner in whose ownership the club got the most trophies but he is used to be known for his possession of a Boeing 767-300ER, worth around $100 million one of the world's most expensive private jets. Here we take a look inside Roman Abramovich's private jet.

Being a Russian-Israeli oligarch, owner of the Chelsea Football Club, and Owner of Millhouse Capital Owner of Evraz, it's no surprise that Roman Arkadyevic Abramovich owns one of the most expensive private jets. Talking about ownership of jets, Abramovich's fleet also used to have jets like Boeing 767-300ER, a.k.a 'The Bandit' registered as P4-MES, later on, swapped with a luxurious 50-seat private Boeing 787 Dreamliner, registered as P4-BDL et al. The first jet in Abramovich's fleet was a Boeing 737-700 jet.

Details of Roman Abramovich's private jet a.k.a 'The Bandit'

'The Bandit' is basically a mansion with wings and wheels, capable of traversing the earth through air routes. It was initially built in 2003 for Hawaiian Airlines. However, Abramovich got ownership of the plane in 2004 after the airline cancelled its order. The jet is operated by Global Jet Luxembourg, a private air charter company. Global Jet is also known for operating aircraft like Boeing 737s and Airbus A319s, among others.

Also read: 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV launched in the US, pricing undercuts rivals

Along with being like a fort protected against ground-to-air and air-to-air attacks, the Boeing 767-300ER has a banquet hall capable of accommodating 30 people. Adding to the security, the aircraft can also jam radio frequencies of any potential threats. The security comes with no compromise in the area of comfort; the interior of 'The Bandit' is designed by yacht designer Andrew Winch.

To describe the interior, it gets an office, a full kitchen, a bedroom, an ensuite bathroom with chestnut furniture and gold trimmings. As for the power source the aircraft uses Pratt and Whitney PW4000 engines giving it a speed of 850 km/h.

All these specialities of the aircraft didn't manage to make it a permanent member of Roman Abramovich's fleet. A while back he replaced the 767 for a private Boeing 787 Dreamliner, registered as P4-BDL.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BoeingRoman AbramovichThe BanditBoeing 767-300ER
Next
Story

Delhi International Airport now the third-busiest airport globally, check full list here

Must Watch

PT12M36S

Rope-way accident: 4 more people rescued