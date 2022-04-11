Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club, has recently been surrounded by controversies regarding his ownership of private jets. He is not only known for being the owner in whose ownership the club got the most trophies but he is used to be known for his possession of a Boeing 767-300ER, worth around $100 million one of the world's most expensive private jets. Here we take a look inside Roman Abramovich's private jet.

Being a Russian-Israeli oligarch, owner of the Chelsea Football Club, and Owner of Millhouse Capital Owner of Evraz, it's no surprise that Roman Arkadyevic Abramovich owns one of the most expensive private jets. Talking about ownership of jets, Abramovich's fleet also used to have jets like Boeing 767-300ER, a.k.a 'The Bandit' registered as P4-MES, later on, swapped with a luxurious 50-seat private Boeing 787 Dreamliner, registered as P4-BDL et al. The first jet in Abramovich's fleet was a Boeing 737-700 jet.

Details of Roman Abramovich's private jet a.k.a 'The Bandit'

'The Bandit' is basically a mansion with wings and wheels, capable of traversing the earth through air routes. It was initially built in 2003 for Hawaiian Airlines. However, Abramovich got ownership of the plane in 2004 after the airline cancelled its order. The jet is operated by Global Jet Luxembourg, a private air charter company. Global Jet is also known for operating aircraft like Boeing 737s and Airbus A319s, among others.

Along with being like a fort protected against ground-to-air and air-to-air attacks, the Boeing 767-300ER has a banquet hall capable of accommodating 30 people. Adding to the security, the aircraft can also jam radio frequencies of any potential threats. The security comes with no compromise in the area of comfort; the interior of 'The Bandit' is designed by yacht designer Andrew Winch.

To describe the interior, it gets an office, a full kitchen, a bedroom, an ensuite bathroom with chestnut furniture and gold trimmings. As for the power source the aircraft uses Pratt and Whitney PW4000 engines giving it a speed of 850 km/h.

All these specialities of the aircraft didn't manage to make it a permanent member of Roman Abramovich's fleet. A while back he replaced the 767 for a private Boeing 787 Dreamliner, registered as P4-BDL.