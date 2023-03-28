Russian Airline Aeroflot Adds Fights On Delhi-Moscow Route, Increases Frequency to India

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot has raised the frequency of its flight services on the Delhi-Moscow route to seven times a week beginning on March 26 from four times a week previously. In order to accommodate passenger traffic between the two major cities, the airline has also begun operating a Boeing 777 jet alongside an Airbus A330, according to a statement from Delmos Aviation, which manages cargo operations for Aeroflot in India.

India and Russia "in principle" agreed to revise their bilateral air services agreement earlier this month, allowing Russian carriers to operate up to 64 flights per week from 52 to India. Russian carriers are allowed to operate these flights to six Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad.

Also read: Air India Begins Direct Flights From Amritsar To UK's Gatwick; Check Schedule

Aeroflot has commenced daily flight services on the Delhi-Moscow route from March 26. The airline will operate both Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 with a total seating capacity of 410 and 293, respectively, in three class configurations: business, premium economy, and economy, as per the statement.

In the just-concluded winter season, the airline operated only four weekly flights on the route, it noted. According to the statement, regular flight services are crucial not only in terms of passenger movement but also from the cargo service point of view.

"This increase in frequency was long overdue as the number of passengers has increased in good measure," said Naveen Rao, Director of Delmos Aviation.

"These daily flights will give a boost to tourism as well as the cargo supply chain. Due to increasing trade between the two countries, the Moscow-Delhi route is one of the long-established and high-demand routes...In addition, the cargo supply chain will be more effective," said Oleg Korolev, head of cargo at Aeroflot. There is a high demand for the shipments of pharmaceuticals, DG (dangerous goods), and machine tools, among others.

"With a cargo capacity of approximately 25 tonnes per flight, we are open to accepting all special commodities, including DG shipments," according to Anish Khatri, GM for Delmos Aviation - GSSA Cargo Aeroflot Airlines.

With PTI Inputs