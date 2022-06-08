After linking two planes to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, US authorities sought to seize two luxury jets, a $60 million Gulfstream and a $350 million aircraft thought to be one of the world's most expensive private jets. A federal magistrate judge signed a warrant authorising the seizure of the Gulfstream and a Boeing jet valued at less than $100 million before the extravagant customization, according to authorities.

Reason for Roman Abramovich's jet seizure

Roman Abramovich is one of the wealthiest Russians whose assets are being scrutinised for sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. He recently sold his ownership in Chelsea, a Premier League football club in London.

An FBI agent noted in an affidavit that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner airliner and the Gulfstream G650ER plane are subject to seizure since they were transported without licences between March 4 and March 15 in breach of sanctions imposed on Russia.

Roman Abramovich's jet

Jets like the Boeing 767-300ER dubbed and registered as P4-MES were once part of Roman Abramovich's fleet but were later replaced with a lavish 50-seat private Boeing 787 Dreamliner, registered as P4-BDL. A Boeing 737-700 was the first plane in Abramovich's fleet. It is to be noted that Abramovich's Boeing is also claimed to be one of the world's most jets

The plane is well-known for its luxurious amenities and distinctive design. It comes with a The dining room has the impression of a banquet hall, replete with gold fixtures and rich wood furniture such as chestnut. The most expensive feature, though, is the anti-missile system, which makes it as secure as Air Force One, the US presidential plane.

The jet also has an office, a full kitchen, a bedroom, and an ensuite bathroom with chestnut furniture and gold accents, to name a few features. The aircraft is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines, which give it a top speed of 850 kilometres per hour.