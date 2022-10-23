Saudi's Flynas airline starts non-stop flights from Mumbai International airport, check schedule here

Planning to travel to Saudi? Now fly from Mumbai to Saudi in a non-stop flight as Saudi’s low-cost carrier Flynas, (formerly Nas Air) starts non-stop flight services from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The Flynas airline has announced the commencement of weekly direct flights from Riyadh and Dammam to Mumbai CSMIA airport. The non-stop flights will connect Riyadh and Mumbai, departing and returning from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. As per media reports, the airline has started bookings of flights and reservations available through all Flynas booking channels.

Further, starting October 31, four direct weekly Flynas flights from Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport will depart on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Flynas also announced that direct flights between Jeddah and Karachi will resume on October 30 with three weekly flights departing on Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday.

Mumbai's CSMIA celebrated the launch of these flights. CSMIA took to Twitter to spread the word. "Congratulations,

@flynas, on starting non-stop flights from #MumbaiAirport, and to celebrate their launch, we organized a grand ceremony – including lighting the lamp and cake-cutting," read the tweet.

"It was a memorable moment for all of us, and we look forward to a journey filled with goodness and achieving many more milestones together," read another tweet from CSMIA.

Furthermore, as per media reports, direct flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to the Egyptian city of Sohag will resume on October 30, with three weekly flights departing on Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, as well as flights departing on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh