Breaking: DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet, 8 malfunction incidents in 18 days
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator has issued show cause notice to SpiceJet after eight malfunction incidents in last 18 days.
- SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi recently
- This is the 8th such incident in the last 18 days
- DGCA has issued show cause notice, investigating all the matters
"SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules, 1937", DGCA said in a statement.
Also, DGCA's audit of SpiceJet in September 2021 found component suppliers not being paid on regular basis leading to shortage of spares.
More details awaited.
