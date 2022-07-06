Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator has issued show cause notice to SpiceJet after eight malfunction incidents in last 18 days.

"SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules, 1937", DGCA said in a statement.

Also, DGCA's audit of SpiceJet in September 2021 found component suppliers not being paid on regular basis leading to shortage of spares.

More details awaited.

