NewsAviation
SPICEJET

Breaking: DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet, 8 malfunction incidents in 18 days

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator has issued show cause notice to SpiceJet after eight malfunction incidents in last 18 days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:08 PM IST
  • SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi recently
  • This is the 8th such incident in the last 18 days
  • DGCA has issued show cause notice, investigating all the matters

Trending Photos

Breaking: DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet, 8 malfunction incidents in 18 days

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator has issued show cause notice to SpiceJet after eight malfunction incidents in last 18 days.

"SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules, 1937", DGCA said in a statement. 

Also, DGCA's audit of SpiceJet in September 2021 found component suppliers not being paid on regular basis leading to shortage of spares.

More details awaited.

Live TV

SpiceJetemergency landingPlaneFlightAviationPakistanAirlineSpicejet emergency landingSpicejet Flight Emergency LandingSpicejet Emergency Landing in Pakistan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022