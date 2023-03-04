Spicejet Delhi-Patna Flight Diverted To Varanasi Due To Technical Glitch; Details

A SpiceJet flight with a destination of Patna was diverted to Varanasi due to brake problems, sources said on Saturday. At 8.30 a.m. on Friday, the plane was supposed to touch down at Patna airport after taking off from Delhi. But as it got to around 50 kilometres from Patna, near the city of Arrah, the brake malfunctioned.

As the runway of Patna Jay Prakash Narayan International airport is smaller than other airports, the pilot refused to land there despite the permission given by ATC, after which the aircraft was diverted to Varanasi.

Sources said after fixing the technical glitch; the plane reached Patna at 11.30 a.m. After deboarding, passengers expressed disappointment at the Patna airport Spicejet counter.

With IANS Inputs