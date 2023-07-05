trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630936
SpiceJet Dubai-Kochi Flight Suffers Tyre Burst While Landing, Passengers Safe

The plane was completing its journey from Dubai to Kochi when it suffered a tyre burst; however, the airline said all functions were normal during the flight, and the landing was smooth.

Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

A SpiceJet aircraft coming from Dubai to Kochi on Tuesday morning suffered a tyre burst but the plane made a smooth landing, according to the airline. The airline said the tyre burst was noticed post landing of the aircraft. Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained.

"On July 4, SpiceJet Boeing 737 operated flight SG-17, Dubai (DXB) - Cochin (COK). During post flight walk around, NO 2 tyre was found burst," the airline said in a statement. All system parameters were normal during and post flight and landing was smooth, it added.

