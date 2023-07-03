'Horrific': Air France Passenger Finds Blood-Soaked Carpet In Flight, Airline Responds

An Air France passenger took to Twitter to describe his distressing experience while he was on a flight from Paris to Toronto. Describing his story, he said he witnessed a blood-soaked carpet on the aircraft and had to clean up his belonging which later got soaked in the blood. He also said that during his flight, he kept smelling something "gross" but was not able to find a source of the odour. Furthermore, he noticed big stains across the entire carpet on the aircraft's floor, and the surface was wet.

Battah also said when he complained about the problem to the Air France staff, the "attendant shrugged and me some wipes." Adding to his problems, he discovered it was blood when he attempted to clean the stain with wipes.

In his Twitter thread, he said, "I took out my backpack from under the seat, and the strap was soaked in blood too. I got on my hands and knees and cleaned for half an hour. The (Air France) staff gave me gloves and more wipes. Then they casually noted a passenger had hemorrhaged on a flight before ours."

I've seen a few things in my life, but the horrific blood-soaked carpet on my @airfrance plane yesterday was another level! An hour into the transatlantic flight from Paris to Toronto, I kept smelling something gross and couldn't figure it out. Until I got up and looked down...(1 pic.twitter.com/if919aLlO8 — Habib Battah (@habib_b) July 1, 2023

He adds, "Here I am trying to get the blood off my luggage that it absorbed from the airplane carpet. The @airfrance staff crowded around, shocked because they claimed a cleaning crew had removed the seats after the sick passenger incident, but apparently not cleaned the floor."

Habib also expressed concerns for the sick passenger who had lost so much blood. He said, "I just kept wondering what happened to this poor passenger that lost this much blood and how did it happen. One Air France staff member mentioned internal bleeding and infection. What if it was a disease-would I or any other passengers be exposed?"

Addressing the incident, Air France said, "Hi @habib_b, this particular matter is being taken into account, and you will be contacted by our teams as soon as possible. Once again, we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you."

After the story went viral, many social media users came forward to express their views on the same. One of the social media users said, "Omg @airfrance this is absolutely horrific." Another person said, "That’s horrible !!!"