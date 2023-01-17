topStoriesenglish
'Spicejet Hay Hay' Passengers raise slogan at Delhi Airport after flight delay: Watch video

As per the video shared on Instagram, the incident occurred at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where passengers have been facing consistent flight delays.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been consistently experiencing delays in flight services. The delay in flight services is caused by low visibility because of the dense fog covering parts of Northern India. After one such delay in a Spicejet flight, the security personnel at the airport found themselves in a defensive position against the passengers stuck at the airport after the delay. A few of the passengers even got aggressive during the argument. Now, the video of the incident is going viral on the internet.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Roshan. The text in the video gave a hint that the incident was recorded at the Delhi airport. In the video, one of the female passengers can be seen shouting at female security personnel. Later on, all the other passengers start shouting to quiet down the arguing females. When the video moves ahead, the passengers in the background can be heard chanting, "Spicejet Hay Hay!" repeatedly. Which roughly translates to "Shame on Spicejet."

The incident comes right after Spicejet was surrounded by the controversy of locking the passengers at the airport after a flight delay. The incident occurred while the passengers were waiting for a Bengaluru-bound flight at IGIA on January 10. Giving clarification at the time, the airline issued a statement saying that the passengers were "requested to wait at the aerobridge."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to travel vlogger Soumil Agarwal, when passengers on flight SG 8133 from Delhi to Bengaluru requested that the boarding gate be opened so that they could take a nap back in the waiting area, the authorities allegedly refused and vanished.

Following the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that the flight was delayed due to weather-related network interruption, and passengers were asked to wait at the aerobridge as the security check had already been completed.

