Indigo flyer opens emergency door on Trivandrum-bound flight, DGCA orders probe

Incidents of unruly passengers on flights are on the rise. These passengers often become a danger to themselves and everyone else on the plane. In one such incident, a passenger on an Indigo flight on December 10, 2022, caused chaos after he opened the emergency door of the plane. The incident took place on an Indigo 6E-7339 flight while it was flying from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram. The plane could only take off again from the airport after it went through a pressurisation check after the airport. Taking cognizance of the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an investigation into the incident.

A senior official of the DGCA said that they are looking into the incident. "The incident happened on December 10 on Indigo flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. On Dec 10, 2022, a passenger opened an emergency door in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurization checks soon after. The incident created panic among passengers, and the flight took off after a safety check," the official said.

The incident follows multiple incidents of bad behaviour on flights in India. This includes one of the most highlighted incidents of a passenger peeing on his co-passenger on an Air India flight. A man named Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in the business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police registered a case against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo also terminated Shankar Mishra as its employee. In the bail plea, the accused stated that he will continue to be cooperative with the police in the future as well and cooperate in the investigation in any manner or form required.