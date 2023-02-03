Spicejet Patna-Bound Flight Suffers Delay, Irked Passengers Get in Argument With Airline Staff at Delhi Airport

After the flight was delayed by more than two hours, passengers and airline workers of a SpiceJet flight with a destination of Patna got into an altercation at the Delhi airport on Friday morning. According to a passenger who would be travelling on aircraft 8721 between Delhi and Patna, the scheduled departure time from this airport's Terminal 3 is at 7.20 am.

At first, the airline staff said the flight was getting delayed due to weather problems but later cited technical issues as the reason for the delay, the passenger said. Many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff concerned at the airport over the delay in the flight departure, according to the passenger.

Also read: Calicut-Bound Air India Express Plane's Engine Catches Fire; Makes Emergency Landing in Abu Dhabi

The flight is now scheduled to depart at 10.10 am. There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet on the issue.

#spicejet #DGCA Flight SG8721 scheduled departure at 7:20 and still lying on airport with reasons unknown. SpiceJet staff says that it’s due to weather issue in Patna, while other airlines are landing safely in patna in the same time. Don’t make fool of your customers. — Vikash Sinha (@vikash_ibs) February 3, 2023

With PTI Inputs