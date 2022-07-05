SpiceJet plane lands in Mumbai after windshield cracks mid-air
The Spicejet plane to make a landing in Mumbai after a crack was found in the windshield of a Q400 aircraft, as reported by PTI.
Trending Photos
The Spicejet Q400 plane had to make an unplanned landing in Mumbai after the windshield of its aircraft cracked mid-air, as reported by PTI. This is the second emergency landing of a Spicejet plane for the day. Earlier another Spicejet aircraft going from Dubai to Delhi had to make an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan because of a technical issue in the aircraft. To be specific the plane faced the problem of unusual fuel quantity reduction during its flight.
This is a developing story more information on the incident is awaited.
SpiceJet's Q400 plane conducts priority landing in Mumbai after windshield cracks mid-air: DGCA officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2022
More Stories