SpiceJet plane lands in Mumbai after windshield cracks mid-air

The Spicejet plane to make a landing in Mumbai after a crack was found in the windshield of a Q400 aircraft, as reported by PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 06:24 PM IST

The Spicejet Q400 plane had to make an unplanned landing in Mumbai after the windshield of its aircraft cracked mid-air, as reported by PTI. This is the second emergency landing of a Spicejet plane for the day. Earlier another Spicejet aircraft going from Dubai to Delhi had to make an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan because of a technical issue in the aircraft. To be specific the plane faced the problem of unusual fuel quantity reduction during its flight. 

This is a developing story more information on the incident is awaited.

