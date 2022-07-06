Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight- Flt UK-122 (BKK-DEL) landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (July 5) on a single-engine. Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing. ATC was informed and the aircraft was towed to the parking bay. The matter was reported to DGCA as well.

"After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on July 5. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay", said a Vistara Spokesperson.

Earlier, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator has issued show cause notice to SpiceJet after eight malfunction incidents in last 18 days.

