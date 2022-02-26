हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SpiceJet

Travelling to Thailand? SpiceJet announces six flights to Bangkok from March 10

With new routes scheduled for March, SpiceJet announced it is not only adding Bangkok to its network but also 24 new international destinations.

Travelling to Thailand? SpiceJet announces six flights to Bangkok from March 10
Image for representation

SpiceJet announced that it would start operating six flights between India and Bangkok on March 10. Three Indian cities - New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai - will be connected to Thailand's capital by SpiceJet. Following SpiceJet's announcement of new flights to Bangkok, the airline has announced several other new routes as it expands its network.

In a press release, the airline said, "The airline will introduce daily direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with the Thai capital." Thailand is a popular tourist destination for Indians, made even more affordable by Indian low-cost carriers.

The airline will be deploying Boeing 737 aircraft to operate all India-Bangkok flights, it stated, adding the Kolkata-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from March 10.

Read also: Watch: 2-year-old boy takes a tour of plane’s cockpit in viral video

SpiceJet has opened bookings on their website, and starting one-way fares are upwards of Rs 12,000 from Delhi and Mumbai and approximately Rs 10,000 from Kolkata.

The Delhi-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from March 10, it noted. SpiceJet will start the Mumbai-Bangkok flight and the return flight from March 17, it said.

With Inputs from PTI

