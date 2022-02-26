Travelling to Thailand? SpiceJet announces six flights to Bangkok from March 10

SpiceJet announced that it would start operating six flights between India and Bangkok on March 10. Three Indian cities - New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai - will be connected to Thailand's capital by SpiceJet. Following SpiceJet's announcement of new flights to Bangkok, the airline has announced several other new routes as it expands its network.

In a press release, the airline said, "The airline will introduce daily direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with the Thai capital." Thailand is a popular tourist destination for Indians, made even more affordable by Indian low-cost carriers.

The airline will be deploying Boeing 737 aircraft to operate all India-Bangkok flights, it stated, adding the Kolkata-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from March 10.

SpiceJet has opened bookings on their website, and starting one-way fares are upwards of Rs 12,000 from Delhi and Mumbai and approximately Rs 10,000 from Kolkata.

Planning for a spicy trip this summer? Thailand is your destination! ‘Cause what happens in Bangkok, stays in Bangkok. So text your friends, get that backpack ready, and let’s have some fun! New direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata. Book tickets on https://t.co/PykmFjYcix. pic.twitter.com/QivRrjpR6k — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) February 24, 2022

The Delhi-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from March 10, it noted. SpiceJet will start the Mumbai-Bangkok flight and the return flight from March 17, it said.

