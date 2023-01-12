Trichy Airport to get new terminal building with added facilities, ops ready by June 2023

Trichy is the third largest airport of Tamil Nadu in terms of passenger traffic after Chennai and Coimbatore, and to manage passenger traffic at the airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has embarked on a project to expand the Trichy Airport. The expansion includes the construction of a new integrated passenger terminal building, a new apron, and an Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower. Equipped with 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges, the terminal will be an energy-efficient building with sustainable features. Being built at a cost of Rs 951 crore and slated to be ready by June 23, the new building has been designed to process 2,900 passengers during peak hours.

With an area of 75000 sq m, the new terminal building has been designed as an iconic structure of dynamic and dramatic building form with a majestic roof. The interiors of the building reflect the colors and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner.

The intuitive form of the new terminal will create a unique architectural identity in the southern region and will add a new dimension to the terminal design. Strong references to the local culture and traditional architecture will be expressed by the building's architecture.

Arriving and departing passengers will sense this identity and reference to the place. This development of Aviation Infrastructure will ensure enhanced air connectivity for the travelers of Trichy and the surrounding area in Tamil Nadu.

Officials said that the airport expansion project also includes, a new apron, associated taxiways, and an isolation bay to make the airport suitable for Multiple Apron Ramp System which is five wide-body (Code E) or 10 narrow-body aircraft (Code C). Other than this, the construction of a Control Room, supporting Equipment Rooms, Terminal RADAR, RADAR simulation, Automation facilities, VHF, AAI offices, and Meteorological offices are also part of the project. The project also includes a four-lane elevated access road connecting the Terminal Building to the city.

As per AAI, more than 85 percent of the construction work for the terminal building is completed and the project will be ready by June.

(With inputs from IANS)