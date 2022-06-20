Bags get piled up at London Heathrow Airport due to ‘technical issue’- WATCH

Pictures of hundreds of bags piled on London Heathrow airport is going viral on the internet. The picture shows the piles of passengers' bags which were left out at the airport because of a 'glitch'. The viral picture shows a collection of hundreds of bags, including small bags, suitcases and even fragile packages, spread across the floor of the airport. Based on the reports, this collection of bags was formed near Terminal 2 after a 'technical issue' in the baggage system.

Frustrated by this delay, many passengers took photos and videos of the baggage on the floor and posted them on social media. Sharing the video of the incident on Twitter, one of the passengers said, "Absolute chaos at Heathrow where all passengers are asked to drop their baggages at level 0 and hope it will reach destination one or two days later."

Absolute chaos at #Heathrow where all passengers are asked to drop their baggages at level 0 and hope it will reach destination one or two days later. pic.twitter.com/rLKuyNlrGk June 17, 2022

Passengers may not be reunited with their belongings for days, according to reports, due to a big pile-up that mixed the bags of many aircraft. Following the event, airport officials apologised to passengers, who were reportedly told that getting their luggage could take up to two days.

Also read: DGCA to investigate Delhi-bound SpiceJet and IndiGo flights emergency landing incidents

Following the incident, Air India informed the passengers that they might not get their baggage because of the system failure at Heathrow airport. In the tweet, the Indian airlines said, "Passengers who travelled from London Heathrow by AI130 & AI170 of 19.06.22 may not get their bags at the destination airport in India due to Heathrow Apt Baggage System Failure. Our Heathrow team is working on sending the bags on priority. We request for your understanding."