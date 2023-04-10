Unruly Passenger On Air India Delhi-London Flight Injures Two Cabin Crew Staff, FIR Lodged

Air India on Monday deboarded an unruly passenger from its Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital, according to sources. The sources said flight AI 111, which had around 225 passengers, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here as there was an unruly male passenger onboard. The unruly passenger was deboarded at the airport and later the flight took off for London Heathrow, they added.

Air India has released an official statement, reading, “Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023 returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board. Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members. The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing. An FIR has also been lodged with the police. Safety, security and dignity of all on board is important to us at Air India. We are providing all possible support to the affected crew members. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have rescheduled the flight to depart for London this afternoon."

Also read - Zojila Tunnel Project To Finish By 2026, Nitin Gadkari To Inspect Z-Morh Tunnel Today

Also, in another incident, an Air India aircraft that was to operate a flight from the national capital to San Francisco suffered a technical issue before take off and returned to the stand on Monday morning, sources said. The airline replaced the aircraft and later the flight took off for San Francisco. There were little over 200 passengers onboard, the sources added. According to the sources, the plane had pushed back and returned to the stand before take off due to the technical issue. Later, the passengers were accommodated in another aircraft. There was no immediate statement from Air India.