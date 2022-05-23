Uttar Pradesh Govt to operate helicopter taxi services on Agra-Mathura route

The Uttar Pradesh government has come up with a solution to avoid traffic jams from Agra to Mathura. The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to start helicopter taxis for tourists in Agra and Mathura. The UP government has invited tenders for the construction, operation, and maintenance of heliport in both cities. The government has further issued a notification and the pre-bid is to be organised at the office of the tourism department in Lucknow on May 31 at 12 noon. The last date for submission of Request for Qualification (RFQs) is June 23.

This initiative is being taken to reduce traffic congestion on roads. The tourists will soon be able to enjoy the helicopter taxi services as initially, this helicopter service will run in a few cities which are rich in terms of tourism.

As per the notification issued, the helipads in Agra and Mathura will be constructed under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP). Many bids are expected for the Heli taxi service and the lowest bidder will be entrusted with the operation, maintenance, and construction of the helipad. Applications for Requests for Qualifications (RFQs) can be submitted online at etender.up.nic.in along with the requisite fee on June 23 by 2 pm. Any updates or changes will be updated on the website and uptourism.gov.in.

Helitaxi service will also help in giving tourism a boost in these cities. Earlier, the helicopter services were provided to the tourists for Govardhan Parikrama who faced difficulties in walking.

