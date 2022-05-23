हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air France

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok calls out Air France to take immediate action over her missing kit bag

Indian golf star Aditi Ashok has called out Air France airline to take immediate action over her missing kit bag, asks to take immediate action, reports ANI. 

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok calls out Air France to take immediate action over her missing kit bag
Image for representation

Indian golf star Aditi Ashok calls out Air France airlines over her missing kit bag. She has asked the airlines to take immediate action over her missing kit as she needs it for an upcoming tournament. Raising the issue that her golf kit bag didn't make it to the flight from the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, the Indian golf sensation took to Twitter and requested the airlines to take action immediately and said she needs the kit bag immediately for a forthcoming tournament. 

"Need your immediate response @airfrance my golf bag didn't make it on the flight from CDG. I have already shared the bag tag details on DM. I need it immediately as I have a tournament. Respond immediately and make sure my bag arrives by tomorrow. #MissingGolfBag," Aditi Ashok tweeted. 

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air shares first picture of Boeing 737 Max plane, launch in July

Deaflympics star last played in the Founders Cup tournament at the Upper Montclair Country Club course, which was held from May 12-15. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Air FranceAditi AshokGolfmissing kit
Next
Story

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air shares first picture of Boeing 737 Max plane, launch in July

Must Watch

PT1M58S

PM Modi Tokyo Visit: PM Modi said, India is the center of investment