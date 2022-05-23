Indian golf star Aditi Ashok calls out Air France airlines over her missing kit bag. She has asked the airlines to take immediate action over her missing kit as she needs it for an upcoming tournament. Raising the issue that her golf kit bag didn't make it to the flight from the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, the Indian golf sensation took to Twitter and requested the airlines to take action immediately and said she needs the kit bag immediately for a forthcoming tournament.

Need your immediate response @airfrance my golf bag didn’t make it on the flight from CDG. I have already shared the bag tag details on DM. I need it immediately as I have a tournament. Respond immediately and make sure my bag arrives by tomorrow. #MissingGolfBag — Aditi Ashok (@aditigolf) May 23, 2022

Deaflympics star last played in the Founders Cup tournament at the Upper Montclair Country Club course, which was held from May 12-15.

