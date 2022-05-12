A video of a dog running on an airport runway near a plane has gone viral on the internet. The dog in the viral video escaped the baggage handlers at the airport and started running around to get away. In the video, the ground staff can be seen running after the dog. However, the incident with the animal has got the netizens concerned about the safety of pets.

The incident took place at the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport in Guadalajara, Mexico. The video got people's attention after it was shared by ViralHog on YouTube. The video has already managed to get more than 161k views and is receiving reactions from the internet.

In the clip, a tiny white pooch can be seen trying to escape the airport ground staff. The caption of the video said, "The dog got loose of the baggage handlers, and they were chasing him for a long time. Eventually, they were finally able to catch him."

Talking about the netizens' reactions, a lot of them feel that the dog was happy running around on the airport, while others feel concerned about the pooch's safety. Reacting to the video, one of the users said, "stay away from the turbines, puppy!"

It is to be noted that different airlines have different policies surrounding the transportation of pets. It is made sure that the animal gets an adequate environment during the whole journey.

There are many conditions that the airlines take into consideration when it comes to travelling with pets. For instance, the animal's size, age and type, aircraft type, and destination requirements. All of these policies vary between different airlines. After analysing, conditions like these airlines permit whether the animal can be onboard or not.

If your pet is coming on board, there are still things that airlines take into consideration, like if the pet will be travelling as a carry-on or in separate climate-controlled pressurised compartments. Next, some airlines even consider the type of the animal, meaning the animal will be allowed if it's an emotional support animal or a service animal, depending on their policy.