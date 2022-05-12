Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has got two new hangers for aircraft maintenance at the dedicated general aviation terminal. Opened by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the new hangars are expected to save time and money for the general aviation/business jet operators and also reduce environmental pollution to a large extent, the company said in a statement.

DIAL had opened the country's first dedicated general aviation (GA) terminal at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport last year, catering to both general and business aircrafts. The general aviation terminal currently handles 36-38 aircraft movements per day on an average.

Built through the FBO-MRO Concessionaires, the new hangars saves the distance for GA aircraft and business jets, who had to burn fuel earlier, while travelling an 8-10 km stretch to undergo maintenance at hangars near Terminal 1.

Besides, the aircraft also had to cross one active runway while reaching the old hangars, which now has been demolished, DIAL said. These hangars also have approximately 4,600 sq mt of front maintenance holding area to accommodate aircrafts needing minor maintenance, it said.

Additionally, the two hangars are equipped with necessary workshops such as battery shops, aviation workshops, general workshops, among others, to support aircraft maintenance related works under one roof, the airport operator. One of the hangars is equipped with a lounge facility to facilitate the transit crew as well, it added.

"We have developed dedicated MRO hangars with world-class facilities near the GA terminal, which also are the first in the country. This facility not only benefits the aircraft operators but also helps Delhi airport in achieving its environmental sustainability goals," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL said.

The two concessionaires - Bird Execujet Airport Services Private Limited and Indamer MJets Airport Services Private Limited - operate the GA terminal, it said. These FBO-MRO (fixed based operators - maintenance repair and overhaul) operators exclusively take care of all the requirements of passengers travelling by private aircraft/chartered flights and also provide maintenance of business jets/general aviation flights, DIAL said.

