Mumbai International airport strengthens security after bomb hoax alert on IndiGo flight

ALERT air passengers! Mumbai International airport strengthens security after bomb hoax alert on IndiGo flight, reports ANI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mumbai International airport strengthens security after bomb hoax alert on IndiGo flight

Have a flight to catch via Mumbai International airport, then stay ALERT passengers! Mumbai International airport received a warning about a bomb on an IndiGo plane, police officials confirmed. While the warning turned out to be a hoax, security agencies have been put on alert after an email was received by the officials claiming a bomb threat in one of the aircraft. On Saturday night, an email was received at the Mumbai airport, in which it was written that a bomb had been planted in Indigo flight number 6E 6045, due to which security has been beefed up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. 

"On Saturday night, an email was received at the Mumbai airport, in which it was written that a bomb had been planted in Indigo flight number 6E 6045," an official said. This flight was to take off from Mumbai and land at Ahmedabad.

It was checked after the email, but nothing was found on the flight, the Mumbai police said. However, the flight was delayed. Security agencies are investigating the matter. 

(With inputs from ANI)

