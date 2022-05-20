The DGCA has granted Jet Airways the Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations. Arun Kumar, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) chief, told PTI that Jet Airways has been "granted" a "AOC." The airline was previously owned by Naresh Goyal and operated its final flight on April 17, 2019. It is to be noted that Jet Airways is currently promoted by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter. With DGCA officials onboard, the airline had successfully operated five proving flights on May 15 and 17.

With inputs from PTI