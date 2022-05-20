हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jet Airways

Breaking: Jet Airways gets clearance from DGCA to start commercial flights in India

After a gap of three years Jet Airways has been granted the Air Operator Certificate after the successful completion of its test flights.

The DGCA has granted Jet Airways the Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations. Arun Kumar, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) chief, told PTI that Jet Airways has been "granted" a "AOC." The airline was previously owned by Naresh Goyal and operated its final flight on April 17, 2019. It is to be noted that Jet Airways is currently promoted by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter. With DGCA officials onboard, the airline had successfully operated five proving flights on May 15 and 17. 

Also read: Air India plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine shuts down midair

With inputs from PTI

