'Wake Up Air India': Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Hits Out At Airline For Serving 'Unsatisfactory' Meal

Renowned celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently took to Twitter to hit out at Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meals on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai. The Chef shared multiple photos of the food served on the flight and complained about the quality of the in-flight meal served on the Air India's domestic flight. The airline, although aiming for a major makeover under the new ownership of Tata Group, is still facing flak of customers on a daily basis. On the same day Kapoor tweeted about the food, an Indian diplomat complained about the poor facilities at Air India's business class lounge at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York.



Sharing photos of the meal on the flight, Sanjeev Kapoor wrote, "Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze."

Wake Up @airindiain.



Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight.



Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev



Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo



Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze. pic.twitter.com/2RZIWY9lhO February 27, 2023

He describes his food as "cold" and termed the dessert as a "sugar syrup". Coming from a top chef known for his culinary skills, once can't ignore his observations. "Really! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?" he wrote in another tweet.



Recently, an Air India passenger, travelling in business class from Mumbai to Chennai, shared a video of an insect he found in his in-flight meal. The passenger was travelling on the flight AI671 from Mumbai to Chennai.

Recently, Air India announced a merger with Vistara, another full service carrier of the Tata Group, launched in JV with Singapore International Airlines. Vistara has carved a niche for itself in the aviation industry with its quality food. Aviation experts expect the new merger to work in favour of the Air India, in terms of improving in-flight food and services.