Want to experience Tata's Maharaja experience on Air India? Board these flights

A landmark event took place in the history of Air India as it returned home to the Tata Group after 69 years. Tata acquired 100 percent stake in Air India on January 27, and completed a full circle.

Hopes are high as all eyes are on the Tata Group to change the fortune of the airlines. So if you are ready to experience the famed maharaja experience the Tata way, then pack your bags to board on below mentioned flights.

The enhanced services will be initially offered in flights AI864 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI687 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI945 (Mumbai-Abu Dhabi) and AI639 (Mumbai-Bengaluru), flights. Apart from these, these services will also be served on Mumbai-Newark flight and five Mumbai-Delhi flights. Soon, Tata will extend these services to other international and domestic flights.

What exact changes can be expected from the Tata Group to be implemented? Here’s a list:

Smart and well-groomed cabin crew members

The crew members will have to be smartly dressed and well-groomed, and there will be grooming executives who will be conducting checks at the airports.

Better on-time performance of flights

Since on-time performance is extremely important, all endeavors will have to be made by the crew members to ensure that the doors are closed 10 minutes before the flight's departure.

Calling passengers as "guests"

The employees have been told by the Tata Group that there will be a change in "image, attitude and perception" of Air India, they said. Cabin crew members have been instructed to address all passengers as "guests" and cabin crew supervisors will have to ensure safety and service standards provided to the guests, they noted.

Enhanced in-flight meal service

Enhanced meal service will be provided to passengers in selected flights in the initial days post the takeover. This enhanced meal service will be expanded to passengers in all Air India flights in a phased manner.

Consolidated network

Air India is India's biggest international airliner and now has over 200 aircraft and over 80 domestic and international destinations. The group now has two full-service carriers -- Vistara and Air India -- along with two low-cost airlines -- Air India Express and AirAsia India -- and a ground and cargo handling company, AISATS. According to sources, it plans to pilot synergies between all its airlines to compete in various market segments.

