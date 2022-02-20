Watch: Air India pilots skillfully land planes amid storm Eunice! Netizens praise the bravehearts

Two Air India pilots on February 18 showed their expertise and skill as they safely landed their Boeing Dreamliner aircraft at London’s Heathrow despite the storm Eunice. Hundreds of flights were either delayed, diverted, or cancelled due to Eunice.

Air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice . High praise for the skilled AI pilot. @airindiain pic.twitter.com/yyBgvky1Y6 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 19, 2022

The safety landing took place at runway 27L. The captains Achint Bhardwaj and Aditya Rao were at the controls of AI-147 and AI-145 respectively. Kiran Bedi tweeted about the incident and praised the pilot for their skillful move. “Air India flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing storm Eunice. High praise for the skilled AI pilot,” read the tweet.

A YouTube channel, ‘Big Jet TV,’ with more than 2 lakh subscribers live-streamed the landings of the two aircraft. The YouTube channel appreciated the Indian pilots in the video and can be heard saying “Very skilled Indian pilots there.”

Air India further praised the pilots too. “Our skilled pilots landed in London when many other airlines couldn’t,” said an Air India official. As per sources, many flights had to abort their landings or ‘circle around the airport’ (known as ‘go-around’) due to Eunice.

Storm Eunice was one of the most powerful storms in Europe since ‘the Great Storm’ hit Britain and northern France in 1987. Eunice gave the ‘red’ weather warning for London disrupting flights, trains, and ferries across Western Europe.

As per sources, Eunice is affecting northwest Europe in every possible way. With at least 16 fatalities due to the falling of trees and flying debris caused by strong winds, the nations are also facing power cuts and displacement. The United Kingdom cancelled and delayed numerous flights at Heathrow, Gatwick, and Schiphol in Amsterdam.

