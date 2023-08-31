Watch: IndiGo Cabin Crew Welcomes ISRO Chief S Somanath On Flight, Video Goes Viral

August 23 has been etched as a historic day in Indian history as the proud day of the soft landing of the Chandryaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon. With this, the nation received praise from countries all over the world by becoming the first nation to achieve the feat. The extraordinary dream of many was achieved by the tireless efforts of the scientists and researchers working with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Following this success, a video surfaced on the internet showing ISRO chief S Somanath being given a very warm welcome on an IndiGo flight. The whole incident of his welcome was filmed by one of the cabin crew members present onboard and the video was shared on social media by an air hostess named Pooja Shah. Since then the video has been gaining traction on social media and is being circulated on the platform.

The video was shared with the caption, "MR S SOMANATH - The chairman of ISRO. Felt privileged to get a chance to serve Mr S. Somanath on board our INDIGO flight. It’s always a pleasure to have national heroes on our flight."

In the video, the IndiGo Cabin Crew member can be seen welcoming the ISRO chief with an announcement for the passengers via the aircraft's PA system. She proudly informs the passengers of the presence of the "national hero" on the flight. In her announcement she says, "I’m glad to announce the presence of Mr S Somanath - the chairman of ISRO - who boarded our flight today. A huge round of applause for Mr Somanath and his team. We are proud to have you on board, sir. Thank you so much for making India proud."

The video on Instagram has already amassed over 110 thousand views and continues to get more. Meanwhile, it also started a wave of reactions from the netizens. One of the social media users commented on the post saying, "That's really sweet of you to welcome our Chairman sir. Thank you for showing some love towards ISRO." While other person said, "Proud moment and you are very luck to get a chance to meet him and to greet him."