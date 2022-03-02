Watch: SpiceJet pilot’s heart winning speech on flight from Budapest to Delhi

A SpiceJet pilot is winning the hearts of the netizens because of the announcement he made on evacuating Indians. The SpiceJet flight was meant to bring back Indians from Budapest to New Delhi.

The video was shared on SpiceJet's social media handle, where the pilot can be seen talking to the flight full of passengers. Talking to the passengers, the pilot said, "We are very happy to see all of you safe and sound and proud of each and every one of you for your courage and determination. You overcame the uncertainty, the hardship, the fear and have made it here safely. Now it’s time to go back to our motherland."

Later on, the pilot went ahead and described the details of the flight mentioning the durations and stops the flight will take. The pilot's announcement ended with a proud 'Jai Hind' receiving the claps and cheers of the passengers on board.

Also read: Boeing suspends operations, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines

The SpiceJet flight was the first flight from the organisation to evacuate Indians under 'Operation Ganga'. More flights are in order to bring back Indians from the neighbouring countries like Romania and Slovakia.

#SpiceJet just evacuated our stranded people on our first flight from #Ukraine. We are now en route back to #India. Their optimism made us hopeful of helping more Indians who are witnessing the war, through more SG flights. #EvacuationFlights #RescueIndians #HopeForPeace pic.twitter.com/gLdxhhlsax — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 2, 2022

'Operation Ganga' has been initiated by the Union government to return stranded students and Indian citizens back from the conflict-torn Ukraine. As part of the 'Operation Ganga', Air India and other airlines are flying special flights.

India has evacuated almost 8,000 nationals, according to the ministry of external affairs, since the country's initial advisories were issued.

Live TV

#mute