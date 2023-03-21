'Worst Experience': UN Diplomat Complains Of Broken Seats, Cockroaches On New York-Delhi Air India Flight

The Tata Group owned Air India is going through a transformational change, as per the airline's CEO Campbell Wilson. But more than that, the former national air carrier of India is going through a bittersweet ride. While the airline has placed the world's largest order of aircrafts with Boeing and Airbus, it is facing a crew shortage, forcing the airline to trim down its US operations. Similarly, while the airline received praise from celebrity chef Vikas Khana for its cabin, it got bashed by another celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor for its food quality.

On the top of that, the recent string of urination cases on the international flights of Air India has put the airline of DGCA's radar. And now, a UN diplomat has complained about the bad quality cabin of an Air India international flight, stating that it was his "worst flight experience." The diplomat was travelling on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, when he complained about the cabin quality.

As per the UN Diplomat, the plane he was travelling in had broken seats, no call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches. "As a UN diplomat, I've flown worldwide but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: Broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches. Poison spray. Disregard for customer care," the diplomat had Tweeted about a week ago.



On Monday, the diplomat asked for another clarification as to how Air India flights from New York have cockroaches and do not have any on board safety equipment, reported IANS.



"Any thoughts and comments on how Air India flights from NY are infested with cockroaches and has non-operational standard on board safety equipment," the diplomat asked from his Twitter handle #GPS (Gurpreet). Air India responded to the tweet, regretting the inconvenience caused to the diplomat.



"We sincerely regret the experience you have had with us. This is not something good to hear. Please help us with your booking details via DM for us to highlight the same to the relevant team for necessary review," said the airline.