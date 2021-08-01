'Even though I was leading, I did not relax': PV Sindhu on bronze medal win at Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu, who on Sunday became the first Indian women to secure two Olympic medals, said that she is in "cloud nine" and wants to enjoy the moment. Sindhu achieved the feat by securing a dominant straight games win over China's He Bingjiao, whom she defeated 21-13, 21-15.

Sharing her views on her achievment, Sindhu said: "It makes me feel really happy because I've worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me - should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I'm really happy and I think I've done really well. It's a proud moment getting a medal for my country."

"I'm on cloud nine. I'm going to enjoy this moment. My family have worked hard for me and put in a lot of effort so I'm very thankful. And my sponsors have given me their best so I'd like to thank them and enjoy the moment," she added.

Sindhu also thanked her supporters and said: "A lot of Indian fans showed me their love and support and I'm very thankful to each and everyone of them. Definitely lots of love and support and kisses."

Sharing her mantra going into the third-place match against the world number nine, Sindhu said: "I was a fresh game altogether, we both had losses yesterday and came back. For us, it was very important in getting a medal for the country and at the Olympics. It's not easy. It's a big thing. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading, I did not relax."