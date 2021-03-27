हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saina Nehwal

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina Nehwal, Ashwini-Sikki enter semis

Saina edged past Iris Wang of the USA 21-19, 17-21, 21-19 in 60 minutes in the quarter-final match. The Indian shuttler will now lock horns with unseeded Line Christophersen of Denmark in the semi-finals.

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina Nehwal, Ashwini-Sikki enter semis
Saina Nehwal in action (Source: Twitter)

India's fourth seed Saina Nehwal in women's singles and eighth-seeded women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy progressed to the semi-finals of the Orleans Masters Super 100 badminton tournament on Friday.

Saina edged past Iris Wang of the USA 21-19, 17-21, 21-19 in 60 minutes in the quarter-final match. The Indian shuttler will now lock horns with unseeded Line Christophersen of Denmark in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Ashwini and Sikki beat England's third seeds Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith 21-14, 21-18 42 minutes in the quarter-finals. They will now face Thai top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the semi-finals on Saturday.

In mixed doubles quarter-finals, India's new pair Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponnappa beat England's Max Flynn and Jessica Pugh 21-13, 21-18 in a mere 29 minutes to enter the semi-finals.

However, India's Kidambi Srikanth lost to France's Toma Junior Popov 19-21, 17-21 in a men's singles quarter-final match in 42 minutes and crashed out.

In women's singles quarter-finals, India's Ira Sharma lost to Denmark's Line 11-21, 8-21 in 23 minutes. The Dane will clash with another Indian in the semi-finals, Saina.

Ashwini and Sikki raced to a 4-0 lead in the first game before their opponents scored four consecutive points to level the scores. The two teams then went toe-to-toe until the score was eighth-all, after which Ashwini and Sikki won four consecutive points to lead 12-8. There was no turning back for the Indians after that as they maintained their dominance and took the game 21-14.

The second game was a far closer affair with the score at the interval reading 11-9 in the Indians' favour. Ashwini and Sikki won another point after the restart after which Birch and Smith won three consecutive points to make it 12-12. The two teams exchanged points after that until Ashwini and Sikki managed to take a two-point lead at 17-15. They maintained that position, and eventually took the second game 21-18.

The other Indian pair, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala, beat France's Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov 21-17, 10-21, 22-20 in an hour and three minutes.

In the semi-finals, they now face England's Callum Hemming and Steve Stallwood, who beat Indian seventh seeds M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila in the quarter-finals on Friday.

(With IANS inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Saina NehwalOrleans MastersKidambi SrikanthAshwini Ponnappa
Next
Story

All England Open badminton: PV Sindhu edges past Akane Yamaguchi to enter semi-finals

Must Watch

PT5M53S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; March 26, 2021