Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth through to India Open semi-finals

Kashyap saw off his Taiwanese opponent Wang Tzu Wei 21-16, 21-11 in a one-sided quarter-final match of the men's singles event that lasted 39 minutes.

Image Credits: Twitter/@parupallik

Indian ace shuttler Parupalli Kashyap cemented his spot in the semi-final of the India Open after registering a crushing straight games victory over Taiwan's Wang Tzu Wei in the last-eight clash on Friday. 

The 32-year-old continued his hot form in the tournament so far to see off his Taiwanese opponent 21-16, 21-11 in a one-sided quarter-final match of the men's singles event that lasted 39 minutes.

Kashyap will now face the winner of another quarter-final clash between compatriot HS Prannoy and Denmark's Viktor Axelsen. 

Meanwhile, third-seed Kidambi Srikanth also stormed into the last four of the tournament after surviving a scare against fellow countryman B. Sai Praneeth in a three-game thriller. 

After going down in the opening game, Srikanth bounced back strongly to eventually emerge out victorious against Praneeth with a 21-23 21-11 21-19 win in a match that lasted a little over an hour. 

With the win, Srikanth has now set up a clash against Huang Yuxiang of China for a place in the summit showdown.

In women's doubles event, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponappa and N.Sikki Reddy suffered a major blow as they crashed out of the tournament after slumping to a 10-21, 18-21 defeat against the Indonesian pair of Greysia Poli and Apriyani Rahayu.

Parupalli KashyapHS PrannoybadmintonB. Sai PraneethAshwini Ponappa
