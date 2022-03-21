PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar and others praise Lakshya Sen for reaching All England Championships final

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed shuttler Lakshya Sen for putting up a spirited fight after he lost the final of the All England Championships, and expressed confidence that he would keep scaling new heights of success. Sen's dream run at the All England Championships ended with a heartbreaking straight-game loss against world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles final on Sunday, continuing India's 21-year-long agonising wait for the coveted trophy.

"Proud of you @lakshya_sen! You've shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted. "I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success," the prime minister said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hailed Sen's performance. "You are second to none, @lakshya_sen. You have won a billion hearts. Congratulations for a wonderful performance. You have done India proud! My best wishes for your future endeavours," Gandhi tweeted.

India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said Lakshya made 'every Indian proud'. "You've made every Indian incredibly proud by reaching the All-England Final, Lakshya Sen. We shall all be cheering for you tonight!" the master blaster tweeted.

Chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra said this, "Viktor’s Imperious as a King perhaps, but @lakshya_sen is a Prince who will be crowned sooner or later…Bravo Lakshya, you made us all proud getting to the final of the world’s oldest badminton tournament…" he tweeted.

After four days of sensational badminton, the 20-year-old Sen faltered on the cusp of history as he committed too many errors to go down 10-21 15-21 to former champion Axelsen in the summit clash.