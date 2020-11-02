PV Sindhu sends Twitterati into a tizzy with 'I Retire' post; parents say 'we are not surprised'

Hyderabad: At 3.01 pm IST, Rio Olympic silver- medallist and Indian badminton star Pusarla Venkata Sindhu popularly known as P.V.Sindhu sent Twitterati into a tizzy with her recent social media post which read: 'Denmark Open was the last straw I RETIRE' followed by a two-page note.

The headline was enough to evoke quick and variety of reactions from her followers, many of whom took it literally without going into the two-page note.

It is to be noted that Sindhu is not retiring from the game which is evident and clear from what is mentioned in her lengthy post which followed.

Sindhu's tweet is about coronavirus and how to overcome the negativity and the constant fear amid the pendamic. She also highlighted the need to take care of hygiene and other guidelines seriously.

"Today, I choose to retire from this current sense of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty. I choose to retire from a complete lack of control over the unknown. Most importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisicial attitude towards the virus,'' wrote Sindhu while adding, "I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack; unprecedented times require unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get you guys to sit up and take notice.''

Sindhu is presently training in London. "PV Sindhu's post is sharing her feelings on the pandemic and that she has chosen to retire from the negativity, the constant fear and uncertainity that this year has brought with regards to hygiene and safety,'' Yashwanth Biyyala, director, Athlete at baseline ventures, the sports agency which manages P.V.Sindhu told Zee Media.

The tweet took many by surprise but not her mother P.V.Vijaya. When called by Zee Media for her reaction, Vijaya said, "I spoke to her in the morning today. Why only read headlines, read the full Twitter post."

Sindhu's father P.V.Ramana, on the other hand, burst into laughter seeing the reactions.

``I am not surprised. I too speak to her every day and today morning also I spoke. It's once again proved that news which is not correct should not be taken at its face value without completely reading or knowing about it,'' he told Zee Media.

Ramana's was indirectly referring to recent report in a national English daily wherein it was reported that Sindhu left to London due to differences with her parents and coaching. Sindhu immediately tweeted that the news is completely false, written with malafide intentions and threatened the concerned reporter with legal consequences.

However, it's been a long time since Sindhu was seen in action smashing on court in her own inimitable style but this smash of her is definitely worth taking notice because the COVID-19 virus needs to be eliminated but by adhering to all norms and taking care as prescribed and required.