Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma crash out of Korea Masters

Ace Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma on Thursday knocked out of the ongoing Korea Masters badminton tournament after slumping to defeat in straight games in their respective second round clashes of men's singles event in Gwangju Metropolitan City.

Srikanth, who had defeated Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong in straight games in the opening round, suffered a 14-21, 19-21 loss at the hands of Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in a thrilling pre-quarterfinal clash that lasted 37 minutes.

In the opening game, Tsuneyama completely dominated the game as he won six points in a row against Srikanth to snatch the game.

Srikanth failed to threaten his Japanese opponent in the second game as well as he first conceded a four-point lead before eventually losing the match.

Tsuneyama will next lock horns with Korea's Kim Donghun in the quarter-final of the men's singles event.

Meanwhile, Sameera Verma bowed out of the tournament after suffering a 19-21, 12-21 defeat at the hands of Donghun in another second-round match that lasted 39 minutes.

Verma had earlier qualified for the second round after Kazumasa Sakai of Japan retired hurt when the Indian shuttler was leading 11-8 in the first game.

With Srikanth and Verma's defeat, India's campaign at the ongoing tournament has also ended.