Akshara Singh fans, there's good news for you—Check her complete movie list for 2019

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is known for her acting prowess and singing talent. The stunner of Bhojpuri cinema has several blockbuster hits to her credit. And, there is good news in store for her fans!

Well, as the new year has begun on a great note, we thought of sharing her complete list of movies for 2019. And the fans will be happy to know that their favourite actress will entice them on-screen in as many as 6 films.

According to Bhojpurixp.com, here's a list of her films lined-up to hit the screens in 2019:

Vivah

Star Cast: Chintu, Akshara Singh

Director: Manjul Thakur

Producer: Pradeep Singh

Release Date: 2019

Love Marriage

Star Cast: Amrish Singh, Akshara Singh

Director: Vishnu Shankar

Producer: Ram Kamal Gupta

Release Date: 2019

Majanua

Star Cast: Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh

Director: Ashish Yadav

Producer: Rohit Kumar

Release Date: 2019

Sujangarh

Star Cast: Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh

Director: Chandan Singh

Producer: Avinish Yadav

Release Date: 2019

Babua Bawali

Star Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh

Director: Yogesh Raj Mishra

Producer: Amit Krishna

Release Date: 2019

Raja Rajkumar

Star Cast: Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh

Director: H S Pawan

Producer: Rajeev Ranjan

Release Date: 2019