Akshara Singh fans, there's good news for you—Check her complete movie list for 2019

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is known for her acting prowess and singing talent. The stunner of Bhojpuri cinema has several blockbuster hits to her credit. And, there is good news in store for her fans!
Well, as the new year has begun on a great note, we thought of sharing her complete list of movies for 2019. And the fans will be happy to know that their favourite actress will entice them on-screen in as many as 6 films.
According to Bhojpurixp.com, here's a list of her films lined-up to hit the screens in 2019:
Vivah
Star Cast: Chintu, Akshara Singh
Director: Manjul Thakur
Producer: Pradeep Singh
Release Date: 2019
Love Marriage
Star Cast: Amrish Singh, Akshara Singh
Director: Vishnu Shankar
Producer: Ram Kamal Gupta
Release Date: 2019
Majanua
Star Cast: Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh
Director: Ashish Yadav
Producer: Rohit Kumar
Release Date: 2019
Sujangarh
Star Cast: Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh
Director: Chandan Singh
Producer: Avinish Yadav
Release Date: 2019
Babua Bawali
Star Cast: Khesari Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh
Director: Yogesh Raj Mishra
Producer: Amit Krishna
Release Date: 2019
Raja Rajkumar
Star Cast: Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh
Director: H S Pawan
Producer: Rajeev Ranjan
Release Date: 2019