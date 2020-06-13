Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is missing event days, posts scintillating throwback pics reminiscing good old days!

New Delhi: From being a top Bhojpuri star to a rising telly actress, Monalisa has come a long way. The popular TV face is now missing her event days and while remincing her good ol' days, the stunner shared some smouldering throwback pictures on Instagram.

Check out Monalisa's glamourous look from an event:

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. She has a solid social media presence with 3.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

Mona was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.