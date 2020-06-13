हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is missing event days, posts scintillating throwback pics reminiscing good old days!

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is missing event days, posts scintillating throwback pics reminiscing good old days!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: From being a top Bhojpuri star to a rising telly actress, Monalisa has come a long way. The popular TV face is now missing her event days and while remincing her good ol' days, the stunner shared some smouldering throwback pictures on Instagram.

Check out Monalisa's glamourous look from an event:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Event Days... Come Back Soon...

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. She has a solid social media presence with 3.3 million followers on Instagram alone. 

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

Mona was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

 

