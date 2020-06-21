Bhojpuri siren Monalisa’s ravishing pics in red make fans go gaga over her looks – Check out!

New Delhi: Actress Monalisa, who once ruled the Bhojpuri industry, is a social media sensation, courtesy her ravishing pictures on Instagram. She never fails to impress her followers with her million-dollar posts and is loved by all. Monalisa recently made fans go gaga over her looks with pictures of her in a stylish red outfit. Needless to say, she looks gorgeous in them. Monalisa has carried the outfit gracefully and paired it with a pair of black earrings and matching stilettos.

“You Always Gain By Giving Love...,” Monalisa captioned her post, adding heart emoticons.

There’s never a dull day on Monalisa’s Instagram timeline. Apart from treating her Instafam daily to some fabulous pictures of herself, the Bhojpuri siren is also keeping her fans entertained by her sassy TikTok videos.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, became a household name after featuring in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’. After the show, she shifted her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.

Monalisa is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.