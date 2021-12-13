Bigg Boss OTT fame Akshara Singh defines elegance in sleeveless blouse, lime-green lehenga: Pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star and Bigg Boss OTT fame Akshara Singh took the internet by storm when she dropped pictures in a lime-green lehenga set on Instagram. The diva looked gorgeous as she posed in a lush green garden with the sunshine lighting up her face.

The actress had styled her hair beautifully as it curled down her back. She had captioned the picture, saying, "I am my own crush."

Take a look at her post:

With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Not only acting but Akshara is also blessed with another talent and that is singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums.

The actress has sung special devotional songs on important festivals such as—Kanwar and Navratri respectively.

On the work front, she recently featured in the Bhojpuri version of Badshah's song 'Pani Pani'. Last month, her film 'Vivah 2' released in which she starred opposite Chintu Pandey.