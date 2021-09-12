Chased by boys with acid bottles: Akshara Singh opens up on nasty breakup, says ex threatened to kill her

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT contestant and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh was chased by boys with acid bottles in their hands after a nasty breakup with her ex-boyfriend.

In an interview with a leading daily, she recalled a breakup that ended in death threats and career assassination by her ex-lover.

It was a gruelling experience for her and the death threats had reached such a level that she stopped fearing for her life.

She told ETimes, "I was getting so many threats that he would kill me or destroy my career but after my father’s conversation with me I gained so much strength that I stopped caring about anything. I did not even fear for my life. I had faced so many thing by then ki maut ka khauff he khatam hogaya tha. I felt kya karoge maroge he na… chalo maar lo. My ex sent few boys with acid bottles in their hand and also tried to destroy my career."

"I was chased by a few boys with acid bottles in their hand. They were running behind me. People who do drugs on streets, they were sent after me. I just pray to God that no female has to go through what I’ve suffered in my life,” Akshara revealed.

The actress had gotten eliminated from the Karan Johar-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT last week along with her in-house connection Milind Gaba.

Akshara Singh began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films.

With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Not only acting but Akshara is also blessed with another talent and that is singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums.

The actress has sung special devotional songs on important festivals such as—Kanwar and Navratri respectively.