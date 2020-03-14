Coronavirus outbreak: Monalisa wears mask on-set, urges all to stay safe - Inside pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa has shared her mask pictures from the sets. In the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus, actors working in television serials and movies are urging everyone to stay safe and follow all the precautionary measures.

Monalisa shared pictures from her TV show 'Nazar season 2' sets where the entire crew can be seen wearing masks to stay safe from COVID-19. She captioned the post as: Please Be Safe... Please Take All Precautionary Measures .... And Smile ... Don’t Panic ... #coronavirus #nazar2 #onset #mask #handsanitizer

Monalisa is these days busy shooting for her daily soap 'Nazar 2'. After the stupendous success of 'Nazar', the makers went ahead with the season 2 of the same show this year.

Several movies have been rescheduled due to the deadly COVID-19 which has become a pandemic, as per WHO declaration.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.