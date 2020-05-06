Former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth clarifies she's not diagnosed with COVID-19, reveals why she was hospitalised - Watch

New Delhi: Famous television and Bhojpuri actress Sambhavna Seth was recently rushed to the hospital, and her actor-writer husband Avinash Dwivedi informed fans through Instagram. He shared on social media that Sambhavna was hospitalised late night on May 4, 2020. The couple then came back at 5 am and again had to go to the hospital. He informed there will be no vlog.

Many television and Bhojpuri movie industry's celebrities expressed concern over her health and dropped comments on the timeline wishing her a speedy recovery.

Today, in a video, Sambhavna and Avinash revealed her illness and also clarified that she is not diagnosed with coronavirus COVID-19 as some well-wishers and fans were worried. She shared her ordeal about dealing with anxiety attacks, cough and cold. The couple also shared how difficult it is to reach out to the hospital for other illnesses in times of coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video here:

Sambhavna is a known face in television and movie business as she has been around for more than a decade now. She participated in 'Bigg Boss 2' and was again seen in 'Bigg Boss 8' as a challenger. She turned into a vlogger and her videos are immensely entertaining.

Sambhavna's vlogs are quite famous on her YouTube channel Sambhavna Seth Entertainment.

Here's wishing Sambhavna a speedy recovery.