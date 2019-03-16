हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajay Shrivastava

It's a wrap for Ajay Shrivastava's 'Parvarish'—Pic

The shooting of film 'Parvarish' has been completed recently

It's a wrap for Ajay Shrivastava's 'Parvarish'—Pic

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ajay Shrivastava has worked with almost every actor and actress of the Bhojpuri film industry. Shrivastava has directed many super-hit films and is a renowned director.

As per a report of B Films Digital Media, shooting of the film 'Parvarish' has been completed recently. The film has been directed by Shrivastava and has many talented actors and actresses like Yash Kumar, Riteish Pandey, Smriti Sinha, Shivika Deewan on board. The film has been made under the banner of Yash films and has been produced by Abhishek Sinha.

Some of the hit films directed by Srivastava are Nathunia Pe Goli Maare, Rikshawala I Love You, Tere Naam, Latkhor, Suhag, Ho Gayini Deewana Tohare Pyar Mei, Insaaf, Dule Raja, Gharwali Baharwali, and Nathunia Pe Goli Maare 2.

After completing the shoot of 'Parvarish', the director has returned to Mumbai.

