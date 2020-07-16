Khesari Lal Yadav's new 2020 Kanwar Geet 'Musukrahiya Aap Devgharh Mein Hai' with Anamika Jha hits YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when Kanwar across the country immerse themselves into Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati's bhakti. During the month of Shravan or Sawan, Kanwar Yatra takes place where Shiva devotees walk by foot and carry water pitchers with them, refilling at Lord's temples.

During this time, many Bhojpuri stars release their singles or albums on Bol Bam songs. Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has released his new song titled 'Musukrahiya Aap Devgharh Mein Hai' along with singer Anamika Jha.

Watch the latest Bol Bam song 'Musukrahiya Aap Devgharh Mein Hai' here:

The song has been uploaded by Zee Music Bhojpuri. It released on July 15, 2020, and has already garnered over 211,977 views so far.

The music is by Lord Ji and lyrics are penned by Yadav Raj. Sonu Kumar Pandey is the producer.

Power star Pawan Singh too has released his new Bol Bam songs on YouTube this season.

The pious month of Shravan or Sawan falls during July-August, as per Gregorian calendar and is considered to be extremely auspicious where devotees pray to Lord Shiva and his consort Mata Parvati.

During the month of Shravan or Sawan, several devotees set out on a yatra by foot, popularly known as 'Kanwar Yatra'. However, this year the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak might lead to a few restrictions, although nothing has been notified as yet.

Social distancing, maintaining hygiene is primary for fighting the pandemic.

Bol Bam!